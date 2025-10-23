{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Place your votes now to decide the 2025 Horse & Hound Awards winners

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips

    • The highly anticipated shortlists for the 10th edition of the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have been revealed – and what a line-up you have to choose from.

    After much consideration, deliberation and debate, the H&H judging panel has selected a stellar group of individuals and horses for their respective titles – and it is down to you to choose who wins, with the exception of the H&H lifetime achievement award, which will be decided by the panel.

    Voting is now open for those shortlisted in each of 14 categories, narrowed down from hundreds of nominations, and closes at 5pm on Thursday, 30 October.

    You can read all the finalists’ stories to help you decide which should win, on our dedicated awards microsite as well as in today’s magazine.

    View the shortlists

    Read the voting terms and conditions

    Cast your votes now

    H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “It’s always a tough task for the judging panel to narrow down each category to the final few, thanks to the calibre of the nominations – and this year was no exception. We’re grateful to all who took the time to nominate their heroes and hope you will now enjoy voting in each category for those you feel are most deserving of these accolades. It’s true to say that every year nominees are blown away by the support they receive from the public and it means a great deal.

    “Thank you as always to all those brands supporting individual awards this year, and to our awards partners NAF and Agria for their ongoing support. We’re delighted to be able to keep bringing these awards back year after year to celebrate and shine a light on all that is positive, inspirational and great in equestrianism.”

    The categories for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards are:

    Dressage Horse of the Year

    Hit Air Event Horse of the Year

    Showjumping Horse of the Year

    Show Horse of the Year

    Zoetis Professional Rider of the Year

    Amateur Rider of the Year

    Young Rider of the Year

    NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

    Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

    Absorbine Groom of the Year

    Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year

    Agria Horse of a Lifetime

    Inspiration of the Year

    The H&H Podcast Unsung Hero of the Year

    We invite you to take part by voting for those you feel are the most worthy winners in the Horse & Hound Awards 2025.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Carol Phillips
    Carol Phillips

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
    Carol Phillips

    You may like...