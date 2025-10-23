



The highly anticipated shortlists for the 10th edition of the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have been revealed – and what a line-up you have to choose from.

After much consideration, deliberation and debate, the H&H judging panel has selected a stellar group of individuals and horses for their respective titles – and it is down to you to choose who wins, with the exception of the H&H lifetime achievement award, which will be decided by the panel.

Voting is now open for those shortlisted in each of 14 categories, narrowed down from hundreds of nominations, and closes at 5pm on Thursday, 30 October.

You can read all the finalists’ stories to help you decide which should win, on our dedicated awards microsite as well as in today’s magazine.

H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “It’s always a tough task for the judging panel to narrow down each category to the final few, thanks to the calibre of the nominations – and this year was no exception. We’re grateful to all who took the time to nominate their heroes and hope you will now enjoy voting in each category for those you feel are most deserving of these accolades. It’s true to say that every year nominees are blown away by the support they receive from the public and it means a great deal.

“Thank you as always to all those brands supporting individual awards this year, and to our awards partners NAF and Agria for their ongoing support. We’re delighted to be able to keep bringing these awards back year after year to celebrate and shine a light on all that is positive, inspirational and great in equestrianism.”

The categories for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards are:

• Dressage Horse of the Year

• Hit Air Event Horse of the Year

• Showjumping Horse of the Year

• Show Horse of the Year

• Zoetis Professional Rider of the Year

• Amateur Rider of the Year

• Young Rider of the Year

• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

• Absorbine Groom of the Year

• Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year

• Agria Horse of a Lifetime

• Inspiration of the Year

• The H&H Podcast Unsung Hero of the Year

We invite you to take part by voting for those you feel are the most worthy winners in the Horse & Hound Awards 2025.

