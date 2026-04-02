Horse owners on why equine insurance ‘takes the stress out of everything’





No one likes to think about the worst happening, but when it comes to horse insurance you want to know that the right cover and people are in place whenever you need it.

The Insurance Emporium prides itself on supporting its customers at every step of the way, from taking out a policy through to making a claim.

What The Insurance Emporium’s clients say

Catherine made a claim on her policy, which included vet’s fees as an optional benefit, for her 15-year-old Dutch warmblood, Crispin, when he underwent veterinary investigations for head-shaking and treatment for gastric ulcers.

“The Insurance Emporium has always been very caring. They are very understanding of how upsetting it is for an owner when your horse isn’t well and how you just want to do the best for them,” said Catherine.

“The one thing you don’t want is to be worrying about whether your insurance is going to pay out. You give up a lot of time and a lot of money to keep them healthy and happy, and The Insurance Emporium is helping me to do just that.”

Sally took out a policy with The Insurance Emporium when she bought her first horse Chequerhill Toy Boy. The Connemara gelding had some pre-existing health conditions, and has gone on to have ailments including colic, a lump on his jaw, and an eye injury.

Sally said having insurance “takes the stress out of everything”.

“Whenever I’ve spoken to The Insurance Emporium, whether it’s to make a claim or a query about my policy they’ve always been very knowledgeable and have taken care of me and my horse,” she said.

A choice of equine insurance products

The Insurance Emporium offers a range of equine insurance products – with up to a 30% discount* on horse insurance – that can be tailored to suit your needs, whether you have a child’s pony, or a competition horse.

The Insurance Emporium’s horse insurance policies include one standard benefit which is death, theft or straying, with policies available for foals aged 31 days old, to horses and ponies under 20 years old. Additional optional benefits** include vet’s fees cover from £3,000 up to £7,000 per incident on lunar monthly plans (for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first) or up to £6,500 per incident on yearly plans, saddlery and tack, complementary treatment, dental treatment for riders, and personal accident cover.

The Insurance Emporium also offers policies for those special golden oldies over 20 years old. Veteran policies include one standard benefit: death due to external visible accidental injury only, theft or straying. Additional optional benefits** are also available, allowing you to create a unique policy that is right for you and your horse.

*Enjoy The Insurance Emporium’s 20% introductory discount, and if you have more than one horse or pony in the family then you can take advantage of the company’s 10% multi-horse discount. The 20% introductory discount is available from the start of the policy until its first review/renewal date. The multi-horse discount is either applied at inception of any new horse policies or at renewal of existing horse policies.

**The full list of optional benefits and activities covered under type of use can be viewed on The Insurance Emporium’s website www.theinsuranceemporium.co.uk.

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748. All content provided on this blog is for information purposes only.

The Insurance Emporium offer a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations.