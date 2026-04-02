Inside the yard of a world number one on the new Between The Reins podcast





What does it take to produce horses that are capable of competing at the very highest level of equestrian sport?

A new podcast from BreathEazy, Between the Reins, offers listeners a fascinating insight into the management, science and horsemanship behind elite equine performance.

The first episode features world number one event rider Harry Meade, equine veterinary surgeon Fiona Farmer, and BreathEazy director and vet Jon Slattery, who together explore how to support the maintenance of high-performance horses.

The episode is available to listen to for free on Spotify or Apple Music.

A philosophy built on detail

Following a remarkable 2025 season, Harry Meade rose to the top of the FEI eventing world rankings, which was a reflection not only of his exceptional horsemanship, but also of the meticulous care and preparation that define every aspect of life at his yard.

In the podcast, Harry explains that success at the highest level is rarely about dramatic changes or quick fixes. Instead, it comes from paying attention to the small details that support each horse’s wellbeing and development over time.

“My aim has always been to try to enable each horse to be the best that they can be,” he explains. “That means looking carefully at everything from their diet and training programme to veterinary care and recovery.”

This approach blends traditional horsemanship with modern scientific understanding, something Harry believes is essential when managing equine athletes.

Why respiratory health matters

One area that receives particular focus in the conversation is respiratory health.

As vet Fiona Farmer explains, efficient breathing underpins every aspect of equine performance. Horses rely entirely on nasal breathing, and even relatively small changes in airway function can have a noticeable effect on stamina, recovery and overall wellbeing.

For riders competing in demanding disciplines, such as eventing, where horses must sustain effort over long distances and varying terrain, maintaining optimal respiratory health is especially important.

Learning from experience

During the episode, Harry shares the story of one of his former top horses, Away Cruising, who was diagnosed with equine asthma during his career.

While progressing through the levels, Away Cruising began to show signs of respiratory limitation during intense exercise. After diagnosis, a management strategy was implemented that allowed the horse to continue competing successfully at the highest level for the next eight seasons.

The experience reinforced Harry’s belief that careful observation and early intervention are key to maintaining performance horses’ health. It also prompted him to look more closely at how respiratory care could form part of routine yard management.

Understanding nebulisation

Another topic explored in the podcast is nebulisation, a method used to deliver therapies directly into the lungs.

Jon Slattery explains that nebulisation works by converting a liquid solution into extremely fine particles that can be inhaled deep into the airways. These particles are small enough (around 0.005mm) to reach the lower respiratory tract, allowing treatments to act precisely where they are needed.

While nebulisation is commonly used in veterinary medicine to treat respiratory conditions, the conversation also covers its pivotal role in routine respiratory care.

Horses are naturally exposed to dust, pollen and microscopic particles in their environment. Over time, these can accumulate in the airways and contribute to low-grade inflammation. Using simple therapies such as saline helps to maintain clear airways by loosening mucus and supporting the lung’s natural clearance mechanisms.

Practical management insights

Beyond respiratory care, the podcast offers a broader look at the day-to-day management that supports Harry’s competition horses.

Topics discussed include stable ventilation, bedding choices, feeding practices and the importance of managing horses carefully during travel – all factors that can influence respiratory health. For Harry, these practical considerations are just as important as training and competition preparation.

“It’s really about getting the foundations right,” he says. “When you combine good management with good science, you give horses the best possible chance to perform.”

Listen to the episode

Curated for riders, owners and veterinary professionals alike, Between the Reins aims to bring together expert knowledge and real-world experience from the top of the sport.

The first episode featuring Harry Meade is available now and you can listen for free on Spotify or Apple Music.