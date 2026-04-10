The importance of livery yard insurance – and why it could be money well spent





If you own or lease a yard, land or premises, and keep horses other than your own on it, then it’s important to consider what insurance cover you need. Whether or not you provide active livery services; if a horse, client, visitor, or employee is injured, then you could be deemed liable.

Whilst you might hold some form of insurance that covers your yard, is it the right type and suitable for your needs?

Specialist yard insurance is essential to protect you and your business against potential risks or claims made against you, in which you could be found negligent.

Tack trouble

It’s important to remember that the policyholder must have insurable interest (financial interest in the tack they’re looking to cover).

For example, if you’re a yard owner, it’s unlikely insurers would cover livery client’s items as you would not personally be out of pocket if something were to happen.

It is vital for yard owners to ensure the tack room is as secure as possible. Tack and equipment insurance is likely to have security requirements as a condition of the policy, which you should confirm with your insurance provider.

These could include…

type of lock

construction of the building that houses the tack

value of the tack

SEIB can provide tack insurance under its range of horse insurance policies or can cover yard owners’ personal tack as part of a yard insurance policy.

DID YOU KNOW?

It’s important to keep up to date with documentation such as risk assessments, health and safety policies and fire safety plans. All of these should be checked regularly to ensure they’re compliant with your insurance policy and any legal requirements.

Cover is key

Yard insurance is designed to protect against various risks associated with running a yard, and SEIB’s policies can be personalised to reflect the specific range of services you offer.

Key cover can include:

Public liability – protection against claims of negligence made by third parties such as clients or visitors.

Care, custody and control – provides protection if a third-party horse is injured or becomes ill whilst in your care.

Employers’ liability – a legal requirement if you employ staff. This includes unpaid volunteers, work experience students, and even a friend helping out at the weekend.

Property damage – covering your buildings, contents, and stock against damage by unforeseen events such as fire, storm and flood.

Business interruption – offers protection against loss of income during periods when you cannot carry out business as usual, following an insured loss under property damage.

Checklist for getting insurance cover right for your yard

SEIB’s simple checklist highlights the key areas to review, helping you make sure your yard is properly protected.

Specialist cover to suit your needs

Every yard is unique, and a one-size-fits-all insurance policy may leave gaps in cover. SEIB’s team of horse owners and riders understands the intricacies of running a yard. They will work closely with you to ensure the policy addresses your specific needs.

For a tailored yard insurance quote, contact SEIB at 01708 850 000 or email info@seib.co.uk

SEIB Insurance Brokers is a trading name of SEIB Insurance Brokers Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registration number: 479477. VAT registration number: 447 7248 00.