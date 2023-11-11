‘What a result for the breed’: Suffolk Punch mare lifts SEIB Search For A Star championship





A Suffolk Punch mare came to the fore to take the 2023 Search For A Star supreme championship at Your Horse Live (11 November).

Andrea Hoskin’s delightful four-year-old Holbeache Scarlet reigned supreme after lifting the inaugural SFAS heavy horse in-hand accolade the previous day, handled throughout by Brad Auker.

Scarlet was bought by Andrea as a weaned foal from her breeder, Mike Clarke, and she is now one of five broodmares owned by breed enthusiast Andrea. Brad works as head horseman at Andrea’s stud.

Andrea first forayed into Suffolk Punches 12 years ago, though Brad is new to the heavy horse scene, having previously worked with thoroughbreds.

“Winning was such a shock; the championship was a fantastic display of lovely in-hand and ridden ponies and horses,” Andrea said. “Scarlet looked magnificent in the ring, and she’s impressive due to her size, but I never expected her to take the championship. The result made me cry happy tears. I am truly honoured.

“This is such an accolade for the profile of the breed, too,” Andrea continued. “It’s an exciting time for the Suffolk Punch, and a big thank you to SEIB for including the heavies in their schedule.”

Scarlett is in foal for 2024 to NewPole Maurice. She qualified for Your Horse Live at Arena UK.

In 2022 she stood supreme champion at Suffolk show and she is also a former Rutland County champion and Royal Norfolk winner.

“Scarlet is a very easy, sweet mare,” said Andrea. “She always has her ears on and she thinks forward.”

Also achieving for the rare breeds was the Dales gelding Nipna Outrageous, who finished reserve in the 2023 Search For A Star supreme championship, owned and ridden by Nicola Clarey.

Nicola bought “Ray” from his breeder Julie Pennell when he was weanling.

By Castlehill Black Jack, Ray is a six-year-old out of the Pennell’s prolific ridden mare Nipna Damask Rose.

“This is his first season and he was only backed last year,” said Nicola.

Meet the other 2023 SEIB SFAS winners

You may also be interested to read…

Get Christmas wrapped up early with Horse & Hound Home-produced heroes: who took home the 2023 SEIB Search For A Star titles at HOYS? Home-produced heroes: 11 winners from the 2023 SEIB Search For A Star finals at Your Horse Live

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.