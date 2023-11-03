‘I watch in wonder’: 12-year-old rider qualifies for Badminton grassroots on mum’s 16.2hh





A 12-year-old rider and her mother’s 16.2hh mare have qualified for the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships at Badminton Horse Trials in their first season of eventing.

Natasha Crapper and Deborah Crapper’s Kilcorban My Fair Lady (Flo) came 12th of 110 starters at the BE90 three-day event at Bicton (18-22 October), earning their ticket to Badminton next spring.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” Natasha told H&H. “Qualifying was the ultimate goal of the season but it was a bit unrealistic, to be honest. It was our first three-day event, so we were just hoping to complete. Qualifying was slightly a bonus!”

Natasha and Flo were 10th after dressage, on a score of 30.3.

“Then cross-country day came,” Natasha said. “There were roads and tracks, which was a big thing, and it was a very technical and up-to-height course. I got a bit confuddled and had to do an extra loop and go outside the tape in the steeplechase so I picked up 5.6 time-faults and I was a bit devastated because it was my mistake. But you live and learn, and everything else, she absolutely flew.”

Natasha said the showjumping track the next day was also up to height, and “causing problems”.

“We were one of only 18 to jump clear,” she said. “It’s been utter amazement. It’s our first season eventing, and my first, and we’ve had so much help but everything went to plan.

“I got quite nervous going into the showjumping but it’s great to know you’re on such a safe, happy, reliable horse.”

Natasha said it had been “quite a leap of faith” to move on to Flo when she had outgrown her previous pony and Deborah was unable to find a suitable ride for her.

“But it couldn’t have gone any better,” she said. “She’s so sweet and honest. It’s a two-way partnership and she’s the best.”

Deborah and Natasha have no transport so had to borrow a friend’s lorry to get to the event, entry for which was a present for Natasha’s 13th birthday, next month.

“It’s amazing,” Deborah told H&H. “I sent my friend Angela Meade a picture afterwards and she replied: ‘So dreams really do come true’. I don’t think Natasha realises what an achievement it is.”

Deborah said her daughter and Flo have had a “ridiculous” summer, including winning at the Pony Club and the schools’ eventing championships and coming third in the Cotswold Cup final before she even headed to Bicton.

“She’d have won there without those time-faults,” Deborah said. “I was so desperately hoping she’d qualify because my goodness, she deserves it, and that mare is an angel. It’s been absolutely incredible.

“I just watch them in wonderment. I’m super-proud but it’s that lovely relationship they’ve got, and Natasha just enjoys being with the horse. She has no idea how well she’s done.”

The family, including Flo, will now “have a bit of a rest”, then start preparing for Badminton, including their attempts to find some sponsorship.

“She’s clearly got the ability and I’d like to do my best to support her,” Deborah said. “It hasn’t quite sunk in what a fantastic season she’s had.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.