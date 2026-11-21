A new technique involving 3D-printed titanium implants in surgery for horses with wobbler syndrome could save horses’ lives and reduce recovery time, it is hoped.

Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton, which has been operating on horses with wobblers for 16 years, is set to become one of the first in the UK to use the new technique, alongside Liphook Equine Hospital.

In wobbler syndrome, or cervical vertebral stenotic myelopathy, the spinal cord in the horse’s neck is compressed between two vertebrae. This prevents nerve signals travelling between the limbs and brain, which can make horses uncoordinated, and cause them to stumble, trip or fall.

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Horses with wobblers are often put down owing to the risk of injury to themselves and people but if the condition is diagnosed early, surgery can improve prognosis.

Rainbow is one of a few veterinary hospitals in the word that offer the corrective surgery, which involves fusing vertebrae to relieve the pinching of the spinal cord.

“Through performing the procedure, Rainbow’s team of highly experienced surgeons has enabled showjumping, dressage, racehorses and leisure horses that faced an uncertain future to be ridden again, and some have returned to the competition arena,” said a spokesperson for VetPartners, which owns the hospital.

(Image credit: Rainbow Equine Hospital)

“Rainbow is now set to improve the prognosis and recovery time for more wobblers by refining the surgery to use 3D-printed titanium implants to enhance the stability of the repair.”

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VetPartners has bought new surgical equipment, 3D-printed guides and implants.

Equine surgeon Jonathan Anderson, who specialises in orthopaedic and neurosurgery and is one of Rainbow’s clinical directors, has performed wobbler surgery for over 15 years. He has spent 18 months training in the new technique.

It involves drilling out the disk between two vertebrae and screwing in a 3D-printed titanium “cage”. Previously, a titanium cylinder was put into this space but it is thought the cage will give greater stability.

“Rainbow Equine Hospital is excited to be leading the UK’s ability to perform the most advanced surgical techniques to treat wobbler syndrome,” Mr Anderson said, describing the surgery as a “life-saving and life-changing technique”.

“We’re hugely grateful to VetPartners for providing us with the equipment that will enable us to do this.

New wobblers surgery means “stronger, more stable repair”

“Based on the positive outcomes of surgeries performed in the US and France, the new cage implant will create a stronger, more stable repair that will lower the risk of complications and could significantly cut recovery time. Through the existing surgical technique we are looking at a six- to nine-month return to ridden work following surgery and a rehabilitation programme, but the new implant has the potential to reduce this by several months.

“Many owners and even many vets may not be aware of what can currently be done to help wobblers, but we have the ability to save horses from euthanasia and there is a positive prognosis for many horses.

“The addition of this exciting technique will give new hope to owners whose horses have received a wobbler diagnosis and to their vets who want to do their very best for their patients and provide an alternative option to euthanasia.”

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