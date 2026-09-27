A better solution? Human cancer treatment used to eliminate sarcoids in horses

Ultrasound technique histotripsy has already been used on one mare in the US

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A bay horse in an operating clinic having a sarcoid removed
(Image credit: Madison Brown/Virginia Tech)

A technique using ultrasound to destroy tumours that has been effective in people with cancer has been used to treat equine sarcoids.

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in the US has been conducting a live clinical trial using histotripsy.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.