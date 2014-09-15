Two veterinary practices in Stirlingshire and Perthshire have merged to form Forth Valley Vets.

The move has enabled the practices — Struthers & Scott Veterinary practice based in Doune and Grahams Road Veterinary clinic in Falkirk — to invest in new premises in Stirling.

Facilities at the new site include a new X-ray machine and scanner, electro-ejaculator for reproduction services and an in-house laboratory.

The new practice is offering owners individual horse health plans to help with budgeting.

For a monthly fee equine clients are given access to routine veterinary care, including worm egg counts, annual dental check ups and vaccinations.

Free visit days for routine procedures and the delivery of pre-ordered medicines have been introduced for specific areas on set days each month.

“Both practices have been serving the local farm and equine community for more than 60 years and we plan to be at the forefront of veterinary provision over the next 60 as well,” said practice partner, David Reed.

For more information email: forthvalleyvets@outlook.com