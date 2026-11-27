Glasgow MP Patricia Ferguson is calling for support as she joins the campaign for tighter firework regulations.

After hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions calling for changes to the law over the past few years, Ms Ferguson has drafted a private member’s bill that would cap the noise of fireworks at 90 decibels, and remove more powerful fireworks from public sale.

The Government did this year finally launch a public consultation on whether stricter measures on fireworks were needed but has not yet published the responses.

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“Every year I receive lots of mail from people in my area about the problems they’ve experienced with fireworks,” Ms Ferguson said.

“Many of them are, like me, animal lovers, concerned about the way their domestic pets react to fireworks… but I’m conscious that livestock are also affected; so are people escaping domestic abuse, and veterans.

“That’s why I’m pleased to be working with so many animal charities, including Redwings, to try to bring an end to that problem.”

New fireworks bill to have second reading

Ms Ferguson’s draft bill is due to have its second reading in parliament next Friday (4 December).

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“I’m conscious the Government has its own consultation so I’m also asking Government to bring forward measures, by next October, and report back to parliament, on what they’re going to do to ban permanently the use of fireworks by private individuals.

“I also want to make sure there’s a public education campaign to accompany the proposals, and have asked the Government to report on that by next October. This should be the last year we have to tolerate the kind of anti-social behaviour that often comes with fireworks.”

A Redwings spokesperson urged equestrians to ask their MPs to attend the reading.

“MP support is vital to help the bill achieve the attention it deserves,” he said. “A Government minister is expected to be there to respond to MPs’ contributions, making this an important further opportunity to press for substantial, meaningful change.”

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