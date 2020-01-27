The decision to put a horse under a general anaesthetic should not be taken lightly as one in every 100 healthy horses will not survive the procedure or the seven days that follow surgery
General anaesthesia in horses: Risks | Preparation | Five stages of anaesthesia | Pain control | Post-anaesthesia care
When a horse has to undergo anything beyond minor standing surgery, which can be achieved under heavy sedation, a general anaesthetic is required so that the animal is safely immobilised, unconscious and provided with suitable pain relief throughout the procedure.
While the challenges associated with placing a horse under general anaesthesia should not be under-estimated as the risks associated with it are significant, there has been a notable increase in the knowledge, equipment and medications available to anaesthetise horses safely in recent years. This allows veterinary teams to successfully perform much more complicated procedures, such as colic surgery and repair certain fractures, than was previously possible.
You may also be interested in…
The challenges of equine surgery *H&H VIP*
During an operation, your horse’s life is in the anaesthetist’s hands. Professor Eddie Clutton and Karen Coumbe MRCVS discuss the
New study could reduce post-surgery colic
New research reveals that the number of post-operative colic cases could be reduced
Increased success rates for colic surgery
New advances in the treatment and prevention of colic were discussed at the British Equine Veterinary Association’s annual congress, reports
Using lasers in equine surgery
Laser surgery is becoming more common in the equine field thanks to more affordable equipment and new techniques
Innovative surgery on equine fracture helps prevent catastrophic leg injury
The modern practice allows surgery to be performed without the need of general anaesthetic