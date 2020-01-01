Trending:

What can be done to avoid lost shoes? *H&H Plus*

Horse & Hound

Does it feel as though your horse is always losing shoes? Master farrier Ben Benson AWCF looks at the likely causes...

When you pay a farrier good money to help keep your horse on the road, it’s a huge nuisance to find the horse missing a shoe, but is your farrier actually at fault?

 

You may also be interested in…