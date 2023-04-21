



Henry Boswell and Belinski have twice been the bridesmaids at the 2023 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, but this seven-year-old is a horse to be seriously excited about.

The pair kicked off their week at the Winter Dressage Championships by scoring over 77% in the Prestige novice gold championship, only to be pipped by last to go Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree. They were second once again to Dannie in the Equi-Trek elementary gold, but although Henry described it as “gut-wrenching” to come so close to winning, he is confident Belinski has what it takes to be a top horse.

“His titles will come,” he says. “The most important thing is that I’m thrilled with him.”

The tall gelding has taken some time to be able to show off his talent, though.

“He’s been pretty electric and nervous and it’s taken us this long to get him confident in the ring. Last year was basically a write-off,” Henry explains. “He couldn’t cope with the pressure and got too distracted by life, but this year he is coming into himself and gives me the best feeling – he’s a dream horse.

“He really wants to do it, and puts so much effort in. He always gives 100% but it means if something triggers him from the outside it becomes an external pressure he can’t cope with, and he doesn’t know how to tone down his effort yet,” Henry continues. “There is so much more to come; I’m struggling to keep his energy and power contained. He’s going to be fantastic.”

Belinski is owned by Kristina Rausing, also the owner of Dannie’s elementary winner Vive La Reinne VH. And the links don’t stop there. Belinski is now a gelding, but was previously a licensed stallion, and Vive La Reinne VH has had a foal by him.

“At some point someone will be lucky enough to ride that foal. I hope it’s me!” says Henry.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.