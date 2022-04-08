When teamwork makes the dream work and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some beach galloping to a dressage horse that just wanted to be a jumper, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Pippa Funnell apologises to Billy Walk On after she went wrong twice in their Thoresby Park dressage test

See-cross-country schooling

When your dressage horse is just trying to tell you he wants to be a showjumper

Smart

Gordon Elliott’s string enjoy a seaside canter…

…And then getting a well-deserved roll afterwards

When two Flat trainers are at a wedding… but their horses are running against each other

Let’s go Grand National schooling

2012 Grand National winner Neptune Collonges is a real softy

But our favourite social media post this week is…

When you win the Aintree Foxhunters – take a bow, Gina Andrews

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.