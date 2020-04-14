What would you do with this former racing establishment with two yards, gallop access and a classic country house?

Perhaps you’re looking for a set-up to make both your horsey and home dreams come true? Well, Woodland in Suffolk might just be the place for you, with its 44 stables, gallop access and stunning period home.

This former racing establishment is settled 12 miles from Cambridge, 14 miles from Bury St Edmunds and 60 miles from London.

Woodland occupies a prime position in Newmarket, overlooking The Severals with easy access to Warren Hill and Bury Side Training Grounds. The cross-town horsewalk to the Racecourse Side Training Grounds is also located at the Fordham Road junction about 100m from the yard’s gates.

Newmarket is set on the Suffolk/ Cambridgeshire border and is world-famous as the headquarters of British horseracing.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Newton Hall Equitation (41 miles), Bardwell Manor (22 miles), Fenland (37 miles) and Hill Farm (49 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 17 or NPS Area 13.

Head out with the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace once the season comes around, or try out the facilities at Ely Eventing Centre.

The agents you need to contact are Jackson-Stops, and if you want to call this dazzling premises your home, you will need to fork out £1.995m.

Set in 2.03 acres, there are two seperate training yards. Dating back to 1883, the main traditional stable yard consists of 12 boxes to the front and three loose boxes to the rear. Under a clock tower is a central passage from the front to the rear of the building, where there is a tack room, drying room, feed room and cloakroom.

The new yard has 23 loose boxes, two feed rooms, a tack room, haystore, horsewalker and muck heap. There is also a hard-standing area — which was once a tennis court — with six timber-built stables.

The main house is a substantial period property, arranged over three floors with nine bedrooms in total. It is constructed of red brick elevations under a slate roof with tall chimneys with spiral stonework. As well as this property, there is also a three-bedroom flat and a bungalow for additional accomodation.

The main house has a reception hall with large ornate staircase and formal well-proportioned reception rooms.

Outside you will find large established grounds, as well as a heated outdoor pool.

