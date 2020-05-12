What would you do with 60 acres, a period farmhouse and a riding school with all-weather arena and 24 stables?

Take a look at this equestrian set-up in Devon, complete with period farmhouse and ample land is on the market. But would you continue the riding school enterprise, or perhaps live out another horsey dream?

Higher Northcott Farm is south-facing, set on high ground and is found close to the small, unspoilt villages of Sheldon and Blackborough.

The property is well-placed for accessing excellent road networks, including the M5 motorway.

While enjoying the peace and quiet of the Blackdown Hills, you will be close to the country towns of Cullompton and Wellington.

Local equestrian centres include: The Grange EC (50 miles), Collacott (34 miles) and Dittiscombe (50 miles).

You will also be just over 30 minutes from Hyperion Equestrian (28 miles).

If you prefer to hunt head out with the The Devon and Somerset Staghounds, or sign up to BSPS Area 13B for a range of local showing shows in the area.

Western Counties Equine Clinic is just 12 minutes (4 miles) from the front door.

There are cross-country facilities on offer at Centyfield (32 miles) or Ivesleys (32 miles).



Offered for sale by Jackson Stops, this pretty Devonshire nest — which is known in the equestrian community as The Sheldon Riding Centre — is priced at £1.6m.

The land in amounts to 60.36 acres. At present, the land along the south west boundary is well fenced and provides a series of small paddocks. The further paddocks stretch round to the west and north of the farmstead and include two large fields.

The stable yard is run as a riding school business and includes an office, 16 stables of various sizes, a feed store and tack room.

The original stone barn lies to the north of the house across the yard, and provides a central storage area, eight stables and a tack room.

The all-weather school measures 30x50m and has floodlighting.

The white brick period farmhouse is believed to date back to the 18th Century and has been the subject of extensive restoration in recent years.

A sitting room and dining room lie to either side of the hall. Both rooms have double aspects and handsome marble fireplaces.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms in total. One of the elegant bathroom spaces looks out across the gardens.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.