Make the move to this period home boasting 10 bedrooms, 20 stables and arena in 20 acres





A 10-bedroom country home, annexe apartment, cottage, barn and livery yard. What more could you want in a property?

West Grange Estate can be found in the small village of Scot’s Gap in Morpeth in the county of Northumberland. Local villages nearby include Cambo, Rothley and Longwitton. The property is also situated just over 20 miles, or 35 minutes by car, from Newcastle City Centre.

Local equestrian centres to check out include High Plains EC (25 miles) and Todburn EC (11 miles).

Like to hunt? Head out with the Tynedale.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 1A.

If you want to brush up on your cross-country skills, head over to the course at Little Whittington (16 miles) or Gloucester Lodge Farm (24 miles).

Need a vet? Contact Bearl Equine Clinic (23 miles) or Alnorthumbria Equine Vets (11 miles).

Premier competition venue Alnwick Ford Equestrian is 30 minutes (18 miles) from the front door.

Offered for sale by Sanderson Young, this heavenly home is priced at £2.2m, but do you think it’s worth the investment?

Welcome to West Grange Estate, a stunning 10-bedroom period country house, with stone barn/outbuildings, a three-bedroom cottage, a two-bedroom annexe apartment, 20 stables, an outdoor school and 20 acres of land. What more could you need?

The current owners run the property as a livery yard, making use of the stabling, 20x35m outdoor school, 17 acres of grazing and idyllic hacking.

The arena had been a tennis court until the late 1980s. We can imagine a cross-country set-up would look at home on the land…

The stables are extremely spacious and the yard could be adapted to any discipline or equestrian sphere.

The main house — a stunning stone built detached home — dates from the late 1800s and was formerly part of the beautiful Wallington Estate, utilised by the RAF during the Second World War.

The house has been lovingly restored and sympathetically refurbished over the last three years.

It has a wealth of character including high ceilings, oak floors, sash and case windows with working shutters and solid mahogany doors with individually carved architraves and beading. All of the reception rooms have large open fireplaces.

Other development or business opportunities include a two-bedroom annexe apartment, a two-storey stone cottage and a stone-built barn.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.