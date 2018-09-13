WEG eventing trot-up fashion: stylish dresses, men in uniform and clashy colours

Team uniforms were on display today (Wednesday, 12 September) at the first trot-up for the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA.

The female riders from the home nation, the USA, showed up in smart blue and white dresses. Here is Lynn Symansky with Donner.

Belgian rider Lara de Liedekerke-Meier presents Alpaga D’Arville wearing a smart neckscarf and white trousers.

We love a man in uniform — hello Lt Col Thibaut Vallette. The French team member rides Qing Du Briot ENE HN, his individual bronze medallist from the 2015 Blair European Championships.

The Australian team outfits featured specially embroidered shirts — check out Event Rider Masters series champion Chris Burton as he trots up Cooley Lands.

Stylish dresses were the order of the day for the ladies from Canada. Below, Hawley Bennett-Awad presents Jollybo.

China’s sole representative, Alex Hua Tian, looks cool in shades as he appears with Ballytiglea Vivendi.

Germany stuck to a classic blazer look — Julia Krajewski presents her Bramham CCI3* and Aachen CIC3* winner Chipmunk FRH.

Red trousers are the statement piece for Poland’s Pawel Spisak as he kicks off his event with Banderas.

South Africa’s Victoria Scott looks smart in a green jacket and neckscarf as she presents Valtho Des Peupliers.

Japan made a statement with red trousers and pink shirts. Here are Ryuzo Kitajima and Queen Mary.

Another man in uniform — Italy’s Stefano Brecciaroli with Byrnesgrove First Diamond.

And finally, Meyer’s Happy shows some high spirits, tossing his head as Ecuador’s Nicolas Wettstein leads him up the strip.

Pictures by Elli Birch/Sportinpictures

