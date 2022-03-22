



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

From Cirencester Park Horse Trials to big money racing in Dubai, we bring you the events you need to keep an eye on over the next week…

1. Cirencester Park Horse Trials, Glos

Dates: 26-28 March

More info: event website or schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: read our report in the magazine (31 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: Cirencester returned to the British Eventing calendar last year, having been cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020, and the vote of approval it won from riders is shown in the fact it has added an extra day (Monday) to this event because it had so many entries. With the Badminton Horse Trials entries now revealed, there are 14 Badminton-entered horses in the advanced intermediate at Cirencester, including Zara Tindall’s ride Class Affair having his second run of 2021.

2. Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse

Date: Saturday 26 March

More info: dubairacingclub.com

How to watch: the eight-race card is available to watch on Racing TV

Get the H&H lowdown: read all about the Meydan showpiece in 31 March issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the meeting is worth a staggering $30.5m (approximately £23m) and attracts the world’s top racehorses. The US-trained Life Is Good looks set to go off favourite for the Dubai World Cup itself while the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World is the sole British entry in the feature race.

3. The PRP Rescue Wiltshire Spring Show, West Wilts Equestrian Centre

Dates: 26-27 March

More info: wiltshireshow.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: read about it in the magazine (7 April issue)

Why we’re excited about it: a two-day showing fixture boasting a schedule packed full of in-hand, ridden and working hunter classes with several qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show. The first day of competition will culminate in two supremes, the Kellythorpe Stud amateur supreme and the Jensen Family overall supreme, both offering £500 prizes to the winners.

4. British Showjumping Spring Championships, Northcote Stud, Lancs

Dates: 24-27 March

More info: northcotestud.com

How to watch: the four days are being streamed on clipmyhorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: follow our online coverage throughout the weekend and check out our magazine report in 31 March issue

Why we’re excited about it: a string of championship titles up for grabs ranging from children-on-horses to the bronze and silver leagues and young horse finals.

You might also be interested in:

Defending champions – and Zara Tindall – head up strong Badminton Horse Trials entries Two five-star winners among 40 first-timers entered for Badminton Zara Tindall and Leslie Law tackle final showjumping phase to complete inaugural Maryland 5 Star ‘Wonderful’ retirement beckons for grey hero who captured fans’ hearts

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.