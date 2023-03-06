Watch horses in paradise and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a dreamy place we would love to visit to a a cat causing havoc in Doha.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Hands up, who would like to visit here?

Hello you

Oops

Welcome to the world!

The 2023 eventing season is go – just a few superstars in this collection of photos…

What a superb bunch of former racehorses

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Loose cat!

