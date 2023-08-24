A neat horsey home with stables, arena, horsewalker, seven acres and more





Warren Oaks is in the village of Shouldham, which is approximately two miles off the A134 trunk road in Norfolk. Shouldham has an hourly bus service to King’s Lynn, which is nine miles away, where there is also a mainline railway station. There is another railway station in Downham Market (six miles) and closer rail links with London connections can be found in the neighbouring village of Watlington (four miles).

Equestrian centres in the local area include Forest Edge Arena (nine miles), Lime Kiln Farm (33 miles) and Anvil Park Stud (31 miles). You can go cross-country schooling at Blackwater Farm too (33 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the West Norfolk, and should you need a vet, the experts at Fakenham Farm & Equine Vets are 23 miles away.

Warren Oaks is on the market with Sowebys for offers over £1.235m. Let’s take a look around…

This property extends to almost seven acres with access to miles of hacking.

The grounds feature an arena, stables, tack room, horsewalker, field shelters and more.

The garden is private and overlooks the paddocks. Additionally, the property has a double cart shed with ample storage space, which, subject to planning permission, could be transformed into additional living accommodation.

As you enter the property there is an entrance hall.

There is an open plan kitchen, dining, and sitting area, where there is a hand-crafted kitchen, which includes an electric AGA and there is also a pantry.

There is a sitting room with log burner and French doors.

Warren Oaks caters to multi-generational living, with a ground floor bedroom, which has access to an en-suite shower room. This area of the property offers the potential for a self-contained annexe.

Two of the bedrooms upstairs have their own separate walk-in spaces. Accompanying the views on all of the bedrooms on this floor are Juliet balconies, and one has a jacuzzi bath in one of the en-suites.

