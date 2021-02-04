Meet Victoria Colvin: the leading US show hunter rider with record breaking form

Victoria ‘Tori’ Colvin began riding and showing ponies at a young age and has since gone onto be one of the most accomplished hunter riders in the USA. Victoria is a six-time winner of the prestigious $100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular, held at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF).

We find out a little more about the leading show rider…

Victoria Colvin runs her own business specialising in hunter/jumpers just outside of Wellington, Florida. As well as coaching and training, she focuses her time on producing young show horses.

Her first big triumphs came during her junior career at the USEF pony finals where she took numerous championships over the years. She also won five best child rider accolades at the Devon Horse Show and County Fair as well as various titles in equitation and junior hunter classes at shows across the country.

In recent years she has turned her attention to the hunter ring. She has championed numerous $50,000 international hunter derbies and is a six-time winner of the $100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular. Her most recent Spectacular champion (2019 and 2020) was Brad Wolf’s Holsteiner gelding Private Practice.

In August 2017, Victoria was top of the $268,550 USHJA International Hunter Derby Championship with Cuba. She has since made history by winnng the championship twice more, making her the first rider to have won the event three times on three different horses.

At the 2018 and 2019 WEF, Victoria earned the overall hunter rider circuit championship. She was awarded the 2019 Emerson Burr trophy at the US Equestrian Pegasus awards for her excellence in competition.

Other shows she has triumphed at include the Hampton Classic, Kentucky National Horse Show, Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, Capital Challenge, Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Washington International Horse Show, and the National Horse Show.

She was named National Show Hunter Hall of Fame rider of the year in 2020.

Victoria is also an accomplished show jumper, making her debut apperance in grand prix aged 13 when she won the $25,000 ESP Spring 6 grand prix. During the 2018 WEF, she led the field of the $25,000 Hermes under-25 grand prix team event aboard I Love Lucy, and later won the $25,000 CP national grand prix riding Clochard.

