Gloucestershire dreaming — equestrian facilities and a Cotswold farmhouse to host a perfect Christmas…

Upper Rushmire Farm is located two miles from Wotton-under-Edge, eight miles from Tetbury, and occupies an enviable position on the edge of the Cotswold Escarpment. There are some dreamy views over the Tyley Bottom Valley that reach as far as Somerset. The countryside is totally unspoilt and forms part of the Cotswold Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

If you like to spectate, you’re in a prime location to enjoy racing at Cheltenham, Bath and Chepstow, and polo at The Beaufort Polo Club and Cirencester Park. The area is also well served with bridleways, byways and footpaths, the house having direct access on to The Cotswold Way. Of course, Gloucestershire is well known for its equestrian credentials and equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include Summerhouse (19 miles), Moores Farm (33 miles), and Greenhill (28 miles).

You will also be literally a 10 minute drive up the road to Hartpury College (6 miles).

Burrows Court Farm (3 miles) holds regular dressage fixtures throughout the season. Gatcombe Park is 13 miles to the north-east, which holds horse trials throughout the season including The Festival of British Eventing. Badminton Horse Trials (9 miles) is just a 20 minute drive away.

If you like to hunt, head out with The Cotswold Hunt or the Berkeley Hunt, and if you prefer to hit the show ring, get signed up to BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 12. An hour drive away is the Three Counties Showground, which hosts several showing shows throughout the summer, including the NPS summer championships and the Royal Three Counties show.

Offered for sale by Savills, the property is on the market for a cool £2.5m.

Is this the dream property for you and your horses?

