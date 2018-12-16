Gloucestershire dreaming — equestrian facilities and a Cotswold farmhouse to host a perfect Christmas…

This stunning Gloucestershire set-up with horsey facilities and classical Cotswold farmhouse would be the ideal place for a traditional country Christmas.
Upper Rushmire Farm is located two miles from Wotton-under-Edge, eight miles from Tetbury, and occupies an enviable position on the edge of the Cotswold Escarpment. There are some dreamy views over the Tyley Bottom Valley that reach as far as Somerset. The countryside is totally unspoilt and forms part of the Cotswold Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
If you like to spectate, you’re in a prime location to enjoy racing at Cheltenham, Bath and Chepstow, and polo at The Beaufort Polo Club and Cirencester Park. The area is also well served with bridleways, byways and footpaths, the house having direct access on to The Cotswold Way.
Of course, Gloucestershire is well known for its equestrian credentials and equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include Summerhouse (19 miles), Moores Farm (33 miles), and Greenhill (28 miles).
You will also be literally a 10 minute drive up the road to Hartpury College (6 miles).
Burrows Court Farm (3 miles) holds regular dressage fixtures throughout the season. Gatcombe Park is 13 miles to the north-east, which holds horse trials throughout the season including The Festival of British Eventing. Badminton Horse Trials (9 miles) is just a 20 minute drive away.
If you like to hunt, head out with The Cotswold Hunt or the Berkeley Hunt, and if you prefer to hit the show ring, get signed up to BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 12. An hour drive away is the Three Counties Showground, which hosts several showing shows throughout the summer, including the NPS summer championships and the Royal Three Counties show.
Offered for sale by Savills, the property is on the market for a cool £2.5m.
Is this the dream property for you and your horses?
Located in 22 acres, Upper Rushmire Farm is set in the rolling countryside of the Cotswold so you can imagine that the hacking opportunities are second to none.
There is a stable block with 10 loose boxes, a tack room, feed room and a hay barn.
Adjacent to the yard is an outdoor arena with a sand surface so you can ensure your training is on point all year long.
There are lots of paddocks included in the 22 acres of pasture land. Imagine galloping through here…
Approached down a long private driveway, the house is a Cotswold farmhouse with plenty of period features.
Focal rooms on the ground floor include three reception rooms, a kitchen and a boot room.
On the first floor you will find the four main bedrooms and a family bathroom, while on the second floor there is a master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom.
Outside, the gardens have a range of mature trees as well as a vegetable garden and a circular summerhouse.
