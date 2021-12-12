Check out this 6-bed barn conversion, complete with 5 stables, a manège, annexe and 12 acres…





Upper Barn is located close to the Suffolk village of Mendham. There is access to nearby Harleston for shopping and sports and arts events and activities, but you are also close to Beccles and Bungay. The market town of Diss is 12.5 miles from Mendham and has a mainline train station providing easy access into London Liverpool Street and Norwich, with the latter 24.5 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Topthorn Arena (22 miles), Suffolk Equestrian Centre (33 miles), and Anvil Park Stud (30 miles).

Deben Valley Equine Veterinary Clinic is based 21 miles away. If you like your hunting, head out with the Suffolk.

Upper Barn is on the market with Fine & Country for £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

A private drive leads to a spacious, gravelled parking and turning area. To one side is a double garage with workshop. The brick wall hides a vegetable garden with raised beds and a greenhouse.

To the other side is a driveway leading to a stable block comprising five boxes and a tack room and a separate barn for storing hay. There is also a workshop/storage area in the barn.

The manège is close by and there is 12 acres of paddocks.

Inside the house, receptions rooms are set around a hallway.

The garden room, to one end of the hallway, has floor to ceiling triple aspect views over the gardens and countryside. There are four reception areas in total.

There is a bedroom downstairs as well as a shower room, utility area and study. The kitchen has views of the gardens and bi-fold doors onto the patio. There are quartz-style work surfaces and a limestone flagstone floor with underfloor heating. There is also a large island with wine cooler and a Thornhill Eco Range.

The oak staircase leads from the hallway to a galleried landing overlooking the hallway and open plan areas. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. There is a family bathroom too.

The master bedroom has triple aspect and exposed beams.

The property incudes a two-bedroomed annexe, which offers a range of accommodation, including a dining and sitting room, kitchen, and shower room. There is direct access from the annexe to its own patio area and garden.

