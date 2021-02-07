Would you like to live in this characterful property, set in over 12 acres, with stables, planning for an arena and a party barn?

Tulls is a Grade II-listed farmhouse, with a compact country estate in a beautiful setting with equestrian facilities. The property is in Hampshire, three miles from Liphook, seven miles from Haslemere and 18 miles from Guildford. London Waterloo is just under an hour away on the train.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian Centre, which is less than 15 minutes from your door (seven miles), Wellington Riding (21.5 miles) and Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (32 miles) to name just a few nearby.

Liphook Equine Hospital (5.5 miles) is just under 15 minutes down the road for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Iping Cross-Country Course is about 20 minutes away (nine miles) for cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray.

Tulls is on the market with Knight Frank for £3.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Set in 12.3 acres, the grounds are primarily fenced paddocks, all of which have been recently re-fenced in post and rail. The stable block provides two large stables and a 24x12ft foaling box, in addition to a separate feed store and tack room. Planning permission has been granted to install a 60x20m sand arena directly adjacent to the stables too. Further outbuildings include a cow shed, granary, hay and tractor barn and various log stores.