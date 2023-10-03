‘This one’s for you, Mum’: rider who lost her mother is off to HOYS with home-produced stallion





A rider whose mother passed away at the beginning of the year has landed her first-ever Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket on her home-produced pony. Megan Share qualified her Welsh section B pony Thistledown Grand Prix (Hugo) at the National Welsh championships.

In April, Megan’s mother, Kate Pritchard — who was an integral part of Megan’s showing journey — passed away suddenly.

“It’s been my dream to ride in the TopSpec arena at HOYS since I was a child, though I never believed I’d actually get there,” says Megan. “And it was all my mum had ever wanted for me, too.”

Hugo, an eight-year-old roan stallion, was bought by Megan as a project back in 2019. The plan had been for Megan to bring him on and sell him.

“He was a cheap three-year-old and while I had fully intended to sell him on, he has stayed with me. He hasn’t been easy and he has always kept me on my toes,” Megan continues. “Mum always said he was special, and she was right.”

This year has been Megan and Hugo’s first season in the show ring. Megan credits her partner, Jordan Latham, for encouraging her to keep going.

“He has pushed me on,” Megan says. “Hugo and I won my two Royal International tickets earlier this year. The first qualifier we won was very unexpected. I remember making the call to Mum to let her know the news and she screamed at the top of her lungs before crying.

“We lost Mum on April 1 2023. It was very sudden and my world completely fell apart,” continues Megan. “She was the reason I am where I am today and I wouldn’t be the rider I am without her. She was the heart of the horse world I knew and she was my hero. She was the person I looked up to and went to for advice on anything and everything.”

Despite the tragedy, Megan kept pursuing her dreams with Hugo, as she explains.

“This year has been the hardest year I’ve ever had and I found it difficult to carry on with the horses. But, I kept pushing and I knew Mum wouldn’t want me to stop; she would want me to carry on her legacy and achieve my goals.”

The National Welsh championship show was held in August at Three Counties Showground. Hugo led the Welsh section B field, booking a coveted place at the NEC.

“When our number was called out into first I shed a few tears,” says Megan. “I owe Hugo everything; it’s my first-ever ticket to HOYS, and on a pony I have produced all by myself. This day was also so sad as Mum wasn’t there to see our triumph or to share the moment with us. All she’s ever wanted was to see me walk through those purple curtains at HOYS. But I know she will be watching over Hugo and I.”

