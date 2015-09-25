The week on twitter: Snake jumping and a chicken on the run

Enjoy some of our favourite tweets from the past seven days. From a horse who just loves a blow dry to camel dressage, it all happened on Twitter this week.

Don't miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week's winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Tweets of the week

You’re not meant to be in there are you?

We imagine it’s not that easy trying to perform dressage to radio travel news

Nice ‘do’!

Poor Paul Carberry — what a break!

They always choose the worst moments to show off their camel impressions — a dressage test is one of them

Just terrifying

Grass always wins

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

This stallion needs a wind machine installed into his stable

