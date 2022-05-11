Pay £650,000 for a smallholding including 3 bedroom home, 3.7 acres, stables and a pretty village location





In need a new home with space for your horses and all the family? Then this equestrian smallholding, aptly named The Stables, might be worth a look.

The Stables is located on the outskirts of the former mining village of Highley in Shropshire, nearby to Bridgnorth.

The property benefits from excellent communication links with the M5, M6, M42 and M40 motorways all within easy reach, providing access to the Midlands, London and the South.

If you like to hunt head out with the North or South Shropshire.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 10, or NCPA Maelor and Shropshire.

Local equestrian centres include Telford EC (22 miles), Highgrove EC (27 miles) and Berriewood Farm (27 miles).

Racing is on offer at Ludlow Race Club (21 miles).

Netley Hall Equestrian (30 miles) hosts regular affiliated show jumping shows.

Need a vet? Contact Stretton Hills Veterinary Practice (30 miles).

This little nest is priced at £650,000 and the agents in charge of the sale are the experts at Fox Grant.

The property is accessed down a stone drive which leads to the front of the red brick detached bungalow which was built 30 years ago.

The house is surrounded by its own land of around 3.7 acres. It includes one large paddock and a further 5.5 acres maybe available by separate negotiation.

The equestrian facilities are approached via a small lane and lie to the rear of the property. There is range of timber stables which sit in front of the paddock.

The kitchen/breakfast room of the house is fully fitted with range of cupboards, an AGA with tiled surround and tiled floor.

Door leads from the kitchen to a back entrance porch with WC, utility room housing the boiler and door to double garage

The lounge is light and spacious with fireplace and views to front of the property. Completing the layout is a dining room, master bedroom with en suite, and two further bedrooms with family bathroom.

