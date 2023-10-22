An immaculate equestrian set-up with indoor and outdoor arenas, stables and more





The Stable Block is in a rural, yet extremely accessible location just outside of the market town of March in Cambridgeshire. The property is a short distance from the A141 and A47 offering an easy commute to the local cities of Ely, Peterborough and Cambridge, from which a 50-minute train journey will take you direct to central London. There are excellent primary and secondary schools in the area.

Local equestrian centres include Keysoe International (38 miles), Sheepgate Equestrian (42 miles), Arena UK (60 miles), Moulton College (56 miles), Bury Farm (70 miles) and Addington (70 miles).

Fellowes Farm Equine Clinic (18 miles) is 35 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Fitzwilliam.

The Stable Block is on the market with equestrianproperty4sale.com with a guide price of £1.175m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are a stone’s throw from the house with six brick-built internal stables and a 30x20m indoor arena.

The outdoor arena measures 60x20m and can be viewed from the kitchen and the terrace beyond.

This property sits in five acres.

The Stable Block is a family home built in 2010. The ground floor includes an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, living room and dining room, along with a utility room, boot room and toilet.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite and a dressing room, plus two further bedrooms, a family bathroom and a galleried landing.

There is also a new one-bedroom self-contained annex with its own bathroom and kitchen.

