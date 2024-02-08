



This 18th Century Grade II*-Listed eight-bedroom family home is steeped in history and sited on 5.5 acres of paddocks and landscaped gardens adjacent to the River Thames. Could this place offer you everything you’ve ever wanted?

The Priory is on the edge Old Windsor village, in Berkshire. It has easy access to both the M4 and M25 motorways. The towns of Windsor, Maidenhead and Staines are nearby, while London is an hour away by train with a choice of services from Windsor’s two stations and Datchet station too.

Local equestrian centres include Treetops Equestrian (eight miles), Berkshire College of Agriculture (13 miles) and Wellington Riding (25 miles).

This property is also in prime polo and racing territory. Windsor and Ascot racecourses are close by, as is Guards Polo Club and the Berkshire Polo Club.

Forest House Veterinary Group (two miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Tweseldown is 23 miles away if you fancy some cross-country schooling.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The Priory is entered via a set of electronic gates that lead onto a tree-lined driveway with a large paddock area of approximately 1.8 acres to the left hand side, which has potential to be used for grazing.

A separate driveway provides access to the groundsmen garages and workshop, with additional parking for six or more vehicles and includes a EV charging point.

A brick arch-framed courtyard parking area is accessed by the same driveway and provides further parking and a double garage with a studio annexe above consisting of lounge/bedroom, kitchen area and bathroom.

Landscaped gardens are divided into different areas and feature a secret garden with a timber-framed chalet annexe containing a kitchen, bathroom, lounge area and a loft-style sleeping area.

There is a large heated outdoor swimming pool with pool house and pump room.

Steps lead down to a sunken croquet lawn, which is adjacent to a tennis court. A rear courtyard garden leads to a small pond and there is an additional water feature beyond the tennis court along with a feature brick and timber constructed pergola walkway, while gates provide access to Saxon Marina and the River Thames.

The main residence is entered via a Jacobean-style portico into a main hall with marbled floor, feature fireplace and turning staircase to the first floor.

The living room has two south-facing floor to ceiling Georgian-style windows. Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom, study and snug.

There is a gothic-style octagon music room and a country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a centre island with inset sink, built-in appliances, granite worktops and an AGA.

There is also a boot room, with access to a cobbled courtyard. Also on the ground floor is a family room, dining room and utility room. There is also a cellar with a barrelled ceiling room, which would make a good wine cellar.

A staircase from main hall leads to the first floor, while a separate set of stairs lead off to a half-landing with a double bedroom, en-suite and dressing room.

Also on the first floor is the principle bedroom with a separate dressing room and en-suite with his and hers sinks, bath and shower cubicle. The bedroom and dressing room both have French doors, which give access to a balcony patio overlooking the front lawns.

The first floor also has a family bathroom and two further double bedrooms, one with an en-suite and feature fireplace.

The are four further bedrooms and a family shower room on the second floor.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.