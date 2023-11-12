A beautiful home with 15 stables, arena and horsewalker, set in over 30 acres





The Old Vicarage is in Corse, a small village near the eastern edge of Gloucestershire, close to the border with Worcestershire. Gloucester is just over seven miles to the south, while Cheltenham is around 14 miles from the front door, with both of these towns having railway stations. Corse is also close to both the M5 and M52 motorways.

Equestrian centres in the area include Hartpury (3.4 miles), Prestige Equine (11 miles) and Rectory Farm (21 miles).

Hunting is with the Ledbury or the Herefordshire.

Three Counties Equine Hospital is 12 miles away, should you need veterinary help.

This property is on the market with The Country House Department with a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include a 13-box stable yard, a 60x30m all-weather arena, which is boarded, plus a Monarch five-horse horsewalker and grooms’ accommodation.

There are a number of paddocks spread across the property, which sits in just over 30 acres.

There is a large outbuilding adjacent to the house which contains garaging, a workshop, garden store, two stables and further storage.

The garden, mostly laid to lawn, has a variety of trees which help provide privacy. A gravel driveway provides ample parking.

This Grade II-listed former Georgian vicarage was originally constructed around 1770.

The ground floor comprises a kitchen with a pantry, breakfast room, dining room, snug, utility room and a downstairs loo.

On the first floor, there is a drawing room and sitting room, plus three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Moving up to the second floor, there is a bedroom with an en-suite, plus another bedroom and a shower room, while on the third floor there are two further bedrooms.

There is a self-contained annexe, known as the Coach House, to the rear of the property. Set over two floors, it has an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

