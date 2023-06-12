



What would you pay for this detached converted pottery, which now offers a beautiful country home comprising a four-bedroom house, equestrian facilities and six acres of land?

The Old Pottery can be found in the village of Rishworth in West Yorkshire. Areas of interest nearby include Sowerby Bridge (five miles), Halifax (eight miles), Hebden Bridge (11 miles) and Bradford (20 miles). Leeds and Manchester are both 30 miles away and the property is within easy reach of the M62 motorway.

Rishworth is a small village with a church, a school and other local facilities including a supermarket, a post office and restaurants.

Equestrian centres in the area include Aire View EC (19 miles), Cricket Hill Equestrian (25 miles) and Sykehouse Arena (56 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the Pennine Hunt.

Local equine vets include Hird and Partners, Ridings Equine Vets and Aireworth Vets.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 3A.

Racing is at Haydock Park Racecourse, or Chester Racecourse.

Tack shops just a short drive away include TLE Equestrian Supplies (23 miles) and The Tackshack (14 miles).

The location of Bramham International Horse Trials is just under an hour away from the property.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the price on this super equestrian set-up located in prime Yorkshire countryside is £1.25m.

The Old Pottery is situated in an elevated position surrounded by countryside. It offers stunning views for miles and miles…

The current owners keep competition horses on site and they noted that there is excellent hacking which makes use of the rural setting.

There is six acres of land in total and included in this acreage are six paddocks suitable for grazing. The land is a mixture of gently sloping and level pasture, and it is located to the side and to the rear of the stables.

There is also a 25x40m all-weather school which has a sand and rubber surface, post and rail fencing and floodlights.

There is an L-shaped stable block with four stables, a tack room, a hay and feed room and a rug and bedding room. Each of the stables has rubber matting, which may be available via separate negotiation.

The home is a four-bedroom detached stone house with accommodation set across two floors.

The garden surrounds the property and it boasts an extensive patio seating area with a brick-built BBQ, lawned areas, a gravelled courtyard seating area and a path to a gate leading onto the road.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of bespoke painted wooden units with wooden work surfaces, integrated dishwasher, central island and breakfast bar. There are exposed ceiling beams, slate tiled flooring and two sets of double doors opening onto the side garden patio area.

This handy office space would make working from home a doddle, and within one minute of clocking off you’d be out at the stables…

