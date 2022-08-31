A cosy period home with 3 stables, paddocks and home office, set in a very horsey location





Settle down at this attractive period country home complete with stabling for three horses, paddocks and perfect hacking opportunities.

The Mote can be found in a private position off a quiet road in the small hamlet of Taynton in Gloucestershire. The property is well-placed for good access to the local towns of Newent, Ross-on-Wye and Ledbury and has excellent commuter links to the larger towns and cities.

Local equestrian centres include: Tumpy Green EC (21 miles), CCR Equestrian (14 miles) and Barton End EC (23 miles).

Hartpury and its extensive facilities can be found just 15 minutes away from the front door.

Brush up your training at Deer Park Cross Country (24 miles), Upcote Cross Country Course (23 miles) and Wayfarer Cross Country (28 miles).

Need a vet? The experts at Cheltenham Equine Vets (13 miles) have got you covered.

Cheltenham Racecourse can be found 17 miles from the property, while the point-to-point track at Maisemore Park is just eight miles away.

BSPS Area 9B is your local showing society, and make sure you keep up to date with the diary of Three Counties Showground (19 miles).

Offered for sale by Grant & Co, this property is priced at £1.25m, so what are you waiting for? Maybe it’s time to schedule a viewing…

The Mote has parts dating back to the 15th Century. The property is centrally situated within its own plot and is surrounded by gardens. The quiet, rural location also provides lovely hacking.

Opposite the house is a stable block comprising three large stables with adjoining hay/feed store situated off a concrete yard. The stable block is enclosed via post and rail fencing and has access to a small paddock with mains water supply.

Adjacent to the property is a large, detached single-storey outbuilding which could be used as a workshop, games/hobby room or home office/studio. This room leads through to a large garage/workshop, which can also be accessed externally via the open barn/car port off the main driveway.

The main house is a period farmhouse which was latterly extended at some point post 15th century, and subsequently added to again during the 20th century.

The country-style kitchen has views over the garden and is fitted with a range of traditional oak cupboards, a Rangemaster range cooker with gas hob and a dishwasher. A utility room and boot room is accessed off the rear kitchen lobby.

There are five bedrooms and two bathrooms in total. Features found throughout the property include exposed beams and timbers and inglenook fireplaces.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.