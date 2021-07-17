The Household Cavalry have a whale of a time and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From playing in the sea to Olympic excitement building, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Good luck to Holly Smith and the rest of Team GB



The dressage team have arrived in Tokyo!

But this was Carl Hester just before he left looking very excited

Starman, the July Cup winner, gets a hero’s welcome

A very good assistant indeed

All shapes and sizes enjoyed Bolesworth International

Andrew Hoy’s little girl seems to be a chip off the old block

But our favourite social media post this week is…

We love this time of year when the Household Cavalry horses get to play in Norfolk and we get to see shots like this one

