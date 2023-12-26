



As 2023 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of these top showjumping horses, who notched up a tremendous number of victories all over the world. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses that left us during 2022.

Shutterfly, 30

The legendary Olympic showjumper won three World Cup finals, the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen, world team and individual bronze and individual European gold.

Noltes Küchengirl, 26

The Lord Z x Cambridge Cole mare won her first grand prix with Johannes Ehning, before brother Marcus took over the reins. They won grands prix in Aachen and La Baule, and the World Cup final in Geneva, before Küchengirl became a broodmare.

Promised Land, 28

The showjumper was best known for winning the Hickstead Derby with Tina Fletcher in 2011, but also won the HOYS puissance, area trials and international stairway classes and were placed in many top classes. After he retired from international jumping, he won the Pony Club Area Championship with Jess Paramor.

Cortes C, 21

The huge Belgian-bred 17.1hh gelding – “the friendliest you’ll ever meet” – joined US rider Beezie Madden in 2011 and together the pair won world and Olympic medals as well as top grands prix.

Known for his signature cross-legged pose over a fence, “Tiny” – who was owned by Abigail Wexner – was immortalised as a Breyer model horse in 2016.

Numero Uno, 28

The stallion, by Libero H x Lord Calando, was an international 1.50m showjumper in his own right and went on to become an exceptional sire. His offspring include 2012 Olympic team silver medallist Sterrehof’s Tamino and World Cup finalist Uno De La Roque.

You might also be interested in:

#Throwback to when… AP McCoy jumped Olympic gold-medallist Big Star Joe Stockdale as Cinderella and other top riders as you’ve never seen them before – welcome to the London International Horse Show fancy dress relay #Throwback to when… Carl Hester jumped Hickstead Derby winner Cortaflex Mondriaan Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.