The great showjumping horses we said farewell to in 2023

Gemma Redrup

    • As 2023 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of these top showjumping horses, who notched up a tremendous number of victories all over the world. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses that left us during 2022.

    Shutterfly, 30 

    The legendary Olympic showjumper won three World Cup finals, the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen, world team and individual bronze and individual European gold.

    Noltes Küchengirl, 26

    Noltes Küchengirl

    The Lord Z x Cambridge Cole mare won her first grand prix with Johannes Ehning, before brother Marcus took over the reins. They won grands prix in Aachen and La Baule, and the World Cup final in Geneva, before Küchengirl became a broodmare.

    Promised Land, 28

    Tina Fletcher and Promised Land in the Hickstead Derby 2010

    The showjumper was best known for winning the Hickstead Derby with Tina Fletcher in 2011, but also won the HOYS puissance, area trials and international stairway classes and were placed in many top classes. After he retired from international jumping, he won the Pony Club Area Championship with Jess Paramor.

    Cortes C, 21

    Cortes C at the Rio Olympics with Beezie Madden

    The huge Belgian-bred 17.1hh gelding – “the friendliest you’ll ever meet” – joined US rider Beezie Madden in 2011 and together the pair won world and Olympic medals as well as top grands prix.

    Known for his signature cross-legged pose over a fence, “Tiny” – who was owned by Abigail Wexner – was immortalised as a Breyer model horse in 2016.

    Numero Uno, 28

    The stallion, by Libero H x Lord Calando, was an international 1.50m showjumper in his own right and went on to become an exceptional sire. His offspring include 2012 Olympic team silver medallist Sterrehof’s Tamino and World Cup finalist Uno De La Roque.

