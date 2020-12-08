£10m for a 17th Century country estate with 37 acres, cinema room, pool, paddocks, woodland and stables…

Feel like royalty in this stunning country estate, which dates back to the middle of the 17th Century. If you have two horses and a zest for luxury, this could be the place for you…

The Farm can be found on Rawlings Lane in the village of Seer Green in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. The property lies on the edge of the village, with a mainline station to London Marylebone located just under two miles away.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Widmer EC (17 miles), Shardeloes Farm EC (9 miles) and Sacha Hamilton EC (1 mile).

Bury Farm Equestrian centre and its facilities is also just 27 miles from the front door.

The experts at Buckingham Equine Vets are just over an hour away (40 miles), should you need them.

If you like to hunt head out with the Kimblewick or if you prefer to show sign up to BSPS Area 7 for a range of showing events in the area.

You are also under 40 minutes away from Windsor Castle, venue of the prestigious Royal Windsor Horse Show. And you can also enjoy racing at Windsor Racecourse (21 miles).

Offered for sale by Hamptons International, there is a hefty price tag — £10m to be exact. Do you think this is your dream home?

Set in 37 acres, the land includes paddocks, gardens and woodlands. As well as two stables, there is also a tennis court. The gardens are well-stocked with vintage roses, shrubs and trees. There is also an established orchard, kitchen garden with a 100-year-old restored greenhouse, a second greenhouse and further outbuildings. The woods, paddocks and open pastureland encourage plenty of wildlife, including fallow deer.

In Saxon times the land on which Rawlings Farm now stands was owned by a Saxon Countess. More recently, Rawlings Farm was sold by auction in 1917 when it was described as “a picturesque, partly timbered, old gabled residence in which the interior timbering forms a special feature”. During the Second World War the house is said to have accommodated personnel of the Royal Air Force.

When you need some down time head over to the detached leisure complex which comprises a heated pool and a sauna.

The house is placed in a discreet location. There are a total of 10 bedrooms on the first floor, many of which have beautiful en-suite bathrooms.

Post-show celebrations, anyone?

There is a luxury 48ft cinema room in the right-hand wing.

A large guest suite in the north wing features a private staircase and two bedrooms as well as a sitting room, study/dressing room and ground floor kitchen.

