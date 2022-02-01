Guess the price tag on this estate complete with 26 loose boxes, 100 acres, eight bedroom mansion and additional homes





We can’t stop dreaming about our lives if we took residence in this country estate, which comes complete with eight-bedroom home, parkland, woodland, paddocks, stable yard and other facilities, but it comes at a cost. £15m to be exact.

The Chobham Park Estate can be found just over one mile from the village of Chobham in the northwest of Surrey. Chobham is about 15 minutes drive from the London railway line stations at Woking to the south and Sunningdale to the north. The estate lies to the south of Chobham Common, which is a recognised National Nature Reserve.

It is understood that the land at the site of Chobham Park was owned in ancient times by the Abbot and Monks of Chertsey Abbey.

Local equestrian centres within driving distance include: Great Bookham EC (16 miles), Parwood EC (nine miles) and Holly Bush Stables Equestrian Livery (17 miles).

The premier competition centre Oldencraig Equestrian Centre can be found just under 45 minutes from the front door.

Want to hunt? Head out with the Surrey Union.

If showing is your discipline, check out BSPS Area 14 for a range of fixtures in the area.

If you need to register with a vet, be sure to see what GVG Brooks Equine (27 miles) or Lingfield Equine Vets (38 miles) has to offer.

If you fancy brushing up on your cross country skills during the summer head over to Woolgars Farm & Cross Country Course (12 miles).

With a £15m price tag, a lottery win might be in order, but if you’re keen to find out more be sure to contact the experts at Knight Frank who are marketing the property.

Welcome to Chobham Park Estate. As well as an outstanding principal house surrounded by extensive gardens and grounds, you will find three excellent secondary properties ideal for guests or letting. The main house is private, with Chobham Park Cottage and Little Chobham Park Cottage along with The Tithe Barn accessed off a separate spur from the main drive.

There is also extensive stabling on the estate within the principal stable courtyard near the main house, and a separate polo yard set further away providing 26 loose boxes.

The property sits in a total of 100 acres and includes paddocks, parkland and woodland as well as beautiful, well-maintained gardens.

Believed to date from around 1700, Chobham Park House is a Grade II Listed manor house with a Georgian façade. The house has undergone a substantial programme of refurbishment in recent years and provides accommodation set across three floors.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, study, family kitchen/breakfast room, morning room, guest cloakroom, utility room and second cloakroom.

There are eight bedrooms in total, including a master suite, with large double aspect bedroom, en-suite bath/shower and a dressing room.

There are other homes situated across the estate, including The Tithe Barn, Chobham Park Cottage and Little Chobham Park Cottage. The barn provides ideal principal guest accommodation, while the main cottage offers accommodation with two principal reception rooms. The second cottage is a single storey two-bedroom building.

Also located within the grounds is a tennis court.

