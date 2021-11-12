The adventures of Scooby Doo and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a brilliant racing mascot (with bundles of character) to a horse that decided to roll in water out hunting, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a picture

Oops!

We’d quite like to go to the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour showjumping competition in Spain…

One of Jack Whitaker’s horses pulls some shapes

Ever wondered what it’s like to fly a horse to the Breeders’ Cup? Well here you go…

Why didn’t we think of this?

Sweet dreams

Here’s what it’s like to ride a Breeders’ Cup winner…

We love this time of year (when it’s not raining or blowing a gale…)

But our favourite social media post this week is…

We are massive fans of this particular ‘Scooby Doo’ (and his antics!)

You might also be interested in:

Get Christmas wrapped up early with a Horse & Hound subscription that keeps on giving

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.