



The Terrace House, Hartfield, East Sussex, is a grand family home forming the major portion of a country house built in the Jacobean style in 1886. It has stunning views in a sought-after location near Ashdown Forest, and features excellent equestrian facilities, including seven stables and a manège.

The property is located within striking distance of several top-class equestrian venues. Felbridge Showground and Golden Cross Equestrian Centre are a 25-minute drive away. Felbridge hosts dressage and showjumping at affiliated and unaffiliated levels, while Golden Cross runs a range of events from arena eventing to affiliated and unaffiliated dressage and showjumping competitions. The All England Jumping Course, Hickstead, is just over half an hour’s drive away, which plays host to top-class showjumping, dressage and polo as well as fielding an all-weather country-course for hire.

Eventers will enjoy having short drives to South of England and Firle Place Horse Trials.

Other cross-country schooling venues nearby include Felcourt (nine miles), Lockskinners (10 miles), South Brockwells (12 miles), Juddwood Farm (13 miles) and Lodge Farm (17 miles).

For racing fans, Lingfield Park is on the doorstep, while Plumpton and Brighton racecourses are less than 25 miles away.

Polo lovers can drive just 10 minutes to Oakwood Park Polo Club, which features a purpose-built, full-size polo field which can be played on almost all year round, as well as 25x50m indoor arena.

There is an abundance of nearby Pony Club centres and branches within a 10-mile radius. Branches Old Surrey & Burstow Hunt, the Eridge Hunt and the Southdown Hunt (East) are closest, with the Pony Club centres South Farm Riding Stables, Quarry Farm Riding Stables and Little Brook Equestrian also in the vicinity.

The local hunts are the Southdown and Eridge or Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent.

While set in a rural beauty spot, this property is only a 15-minute drive from train stations Ashurst and Crowborough. From both stations you can travel directly into London Bridge in around 60 minutes. The larger towns of Tunbridge Wells and Crawley are within half an hour’s drive.

Need a vet? Priors Farm Equine Surgery is just four miles away.

The Terrace House is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £3m. Let’s take a tour…

This large – plus-7,000sqft – six-bed house occupies a fantastic elevated position overlooking Ashdown Forest, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has been completely updated, while retaining period features such as intricate cornicing and impressive fireplaces. The impressive reception hall, with wood panelling and parquet flooring, provides access to the magnificent reception rooms.

To the front, the elegant drawing room and kitchen/breakfast room both enjoy picturesque views of the gardens and countryside beyond.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a bespoke contemporary fitted kitchen with wall and base units, granite worktops, integrated appliances and walk-in larder. The dining room and family room are both located at the rear of the house.

On the first floor the principal bedroom suite has a beautifully appointed bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There are three further bedrooms on this level, one with an en suite shower room, as well as a family bathroom. There is a further impressive bedroom suite on the second floor with en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Also on this level there is a study and a fabulous guest/staff flat which comprises a sitting room with balcony and kitchen area, a shower room and a bedroom.

Outside, the property is approached via wooden gates which sit at the end of a long drive that sweeps around an orchard and leads to the detached triple open-bay garage with attached garden store. The wonderful, mature gardens and borders extend to just over nine acres and provide a secluded and peaceful setting as well as a hard tennis court and swimming pool.

The equestrian facilities include paddocks and various outbuildings including numerous stables, tack and feed rooms and an open barn.

The current owners often hack into Ashdown Forest, including to the beauty spot Pooh Sticks Bridge – fans of AA Milne’s Winnie the Pooh will enjoy frequenting the original 100 Acre Wood and Pooh Corner!

You may also be interested in…

*January savings* 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.