TBT Rewind to when 7 showjumping legends were starting out on the county circuit

From David Broome to Scott Brash, nearly all of Great Britain’s leading showjumpers will have cut their teeth on the county circuit at some point in their careers. Here, we take a trip down memory lane to a time when the stars of the sport were household names, cigarette companies sponsored all things equestrian and riders only had to drive down the road to compete for some of the richest prize money in the world…

1. A 24-year-old Michael Whitaker riding Amanda, on his way to winning a Crosse & Blackwell-sponsored class at the Royal Show in 1984, when the event was used as a GB team selection trial

2. A legion of fans followed the great Graham Fletcher and he draws in immense crowds at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1981 when competing on Buttevant Boy

3. The much-loved combination of Marion Mould and Stroller competing at the Royal Show in 1971

4. Rowland Fernyhough and Bouncer riding in the Benson & Hedges Championships at Cardiff Castle in 1976, billed as the ‘world’s richest horse show’

5. A 19-year-old John Whitaker and Ryan’s Son winning the Midland Bank Cock O’ the North Championship at Great Yorkshire Show in 1975

6. Nick Skelton, at the age of 20, riding Everest Louisiana at the South Of England County Show in 1978

7. David Broome riding Bess at the Bath And West Show in 1976 where they were the winners of the Berni Inn Stakes

