Tales from Windsor: ‘Her saddle cost more than she did’ — Rags to riches coloured does late owner proud on royal show ground





MAKING her Royal Windsor Horse Show debut on Saturday was Louise Templeton’s delightful coloured mare CGW Flossy. The 11-year-old piebald was ridden by Louise’s daughter Lucy in the CHAPS native, traditional and cob ridden class.

“We had an amazing time and she’s not done anything this big since the Great Yorkshire in 2018, so all we wanted was for her to take it all in and behave in the ring,” said Lucy, reflecting on the show.

“Flossie” has a real rags to riches story. She was bought by the late David Thomlinson of Harrison & Hetherington as a yearling from Kirkby Stephen auction mart. David, a long-term family friend of the Templetons, sadly passed away in 2019 after a tragic farm accident.

“David had always dreamt of owning a pony,” said Lucy. “So he went to the local auction and bought Flossie as a yearling. She was pretty bedraggled and hadn’t been handled, but he saw potential in her.”

Flossie is now the ultimate all-rounder, being shared by Lucy and Louise. Lucy takes the show ring rides while Louise competes between the white boards.

“She jumps and she’s even hunted this year with a seven-year-old rider,” added Lucy. “We always had her for David and it’s just a shame that he’s not here to see her today.

“Back in January I would never have thought we’d be trotting round The Queen’s garden, especially on my little market pony; her saddle cost more than she did!”

