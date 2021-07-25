Tales from Tokyo: ‘It’s an honour to ride a horse bred by my family at the Olympics’





One of the most exuberant post-test celebrations of the first day of grand prix at the Tokyo Olympics came from Portuguese rider Rodrigo Torres.

The 44-year-old Olympic debutant threw both hands in the air as he finished his test with the 11-year-old Lusitano stallion Fogoso. The pair scored 72.624%.

“That’s the best he could have given me, one of the best tests I’ve done with him, and imagine doing that at the Olympics,” said Rodrigo. “He was really fresh, really helping me and I’m so happy.”

The grey, by Rico out of a Raja mare, was bred by Rodrigo’s family and they also use him as a breeding stallion.

“We’ve bred horses for a long time and it’s a big honour for me to be at the Olympics with a horse bred by my family,” said Rodrigo.

“His name, Fogoso, means he’s full of power.”

The rider said the horse passes on his characteristics to his offspring.

“He passes on the way he moves, his trot, his talent to do passage and piaffe. I have some of his sons and they really have his talent.”

Rodrigo said that his Olympic experience is “super”.

“You always dream about this, but sometimes in the middle of the journey, you think it is not possible but in the end, maybe the stars were in line and I’m here,” he said.

