



This Surrey Hills estate, which has never been on the market before, has all the amenities you could need on your doorstep, while being in its own secluded corner of greenbelt countryside.

The estate is accessed through a secure gate off a rural lane, but despite its rural setting, it is minutes away from M25 junction six, making it easily accessible to major routes. It is equidistant between the towns of Oxsted and Godstone, which are both two miles away. You can reach the centre of London in just over an hour by car, while you can reach the capital in less than an hour by train. Biggin Hill Airport, which private jets operate in and out of, is seven miles away, while Gatwick Airport is 12 miles away.

Local equestrian venues include Parwood (35 miles), Merrist Wood (31 miles), Hickstead (27 miles), Hascombe Farm (31 miles) and Golden Cross (32 miles) – all of these are accessible in under an hour.

If you enjoy your racing, you can reach Lingfield, Sandown, Kempton and Plumpton racecourses in under an hour.

Lingfield Equine Vets (eight miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.7m. Let’s take a look around…

It sits within a 13-acre area of greenbelt, which includes formal lawns, paddocks, woodlands, and meadows. It also has its own bluebell wood.

The estate offers several outbuildings, including a triple barn, stable block, sand school and a triple garage block, which provides parking for up to seven cars.

Remote controlled gates lead to a driveway and the gardens surround the property with formal areas, trees, specimens and planting plus a wooded copse and extensive lawns with views to the South Downs.

The main house is a detached property covering an area of 4,594 square feet, with a number of period features. There is a hallway and three formal reception rooms on the ground floor.

There will also be a completely modernised orangery, which is being re-built starting mid-September.

The main house has five bedrooms in total, three of which have en-suite bathrooms. In addition, there is a family bathroom to serve the other bedrooms.

Within the grounds of the estate is a separate modern three-bedroom cottage, providing independent living space for additional family members or guests.

