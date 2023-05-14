A home with 26 stables, two arenas, over 31 acres and grooms’ accommodation





Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, which is in Jaque’s Bank near Doncaster in South Yorkshire, has a semi-rural location along a quiet road and is surrounded by open countryside. Despite its private position, it offers quick access to the national motorway network, which in turn leads to the surrounding commercial centres of South and West Yorkshire together with York. There is also mainline rail access from Doncaster (12 miles) to the East Coast Mainline with regular services to London and Edinburgh.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Arena UK, which is an hour away, Willow Banks is 40 minutes away and Manor Grange Stud is just 30 minutes from the front door.

Rase Veterinary Centre – Scawthorpe will be on hand for any veterinary needs 15 miles away, and if you like your hunting, head out with either the Grove & Rufford or the Badsworth & Bramham Moor with York & Ainsty (South).

Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre is on the market with Jackson-Stops with an asking price of £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

The land with this property extends to approximately 31.15 acres and is approached through double gates and a gravelled drive with extensive parking that leads to the yard.

A timber stable block consists of six stables, tack room and a detached store/barn.

The land is made up of several fenced grass paddocks, a fenced arena and another outdoor school, and includes a field shelter.

Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre is a purpose-built modern equestrian yard that was individually designed and completed in 2007 with particular attention given to the extensive equestrian facilities it offers.

The property has separate owners’ and grooms’ accommodation, and a barn/tractor shed that could form further living accommodation, subject to any necessary consents.

The property is approached on a private drive that leads to the principal stable yard, which is arranged in a quadrangle with twin block-paved yards and is approached through an arched entrance with a clock tower above.

The owners’ and grooms’ living accommodation is either side of the archway, with the yard reception/kitchen and changing facilities. The stables are beyond with the tack and feed stores and solarium/wash down area.

The owners’ accommodation features a sitting/dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The grooms’ accommodation comprises a sitting room, kitchen and utility area, one bedroom and a bathroom.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.