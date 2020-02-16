Spacious five-bedroom bungalow in Hereford with an exciting equestrian business opportunity

This five-bedroom bungalow in the village of Tillington, near Hereford, offers spacious accommodation and an equestrian business opportunity in a convenient location.

The smallholding, which is set in approximately 4.5 acres, is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £745,000.

It is in the perfect location for equestrian buyers, surrounded by countryside, with The Equestrian Centre at Herefordshire and Ludlow College just 4.9 miles away, while anyone who fancies a day at the races can visit Hereford Racecourse (3.2 miles).

The property’s hard-standing driveway — which is lined with fruit trees and post-and-rail fencing — leads to a Yorkshire-boarded barn. This versatile and large covered barn has a range of American-style stables inside with concrete flooring and rubber matting.

There is also an additional workshop with its own vehicle access, plus two livestock pens suitable for goats or sheep.

The land is level and enclosed with both stock-proof fencing and hedging, while on the southern boundary there is a stream and a shelterbelt — a line of trees to protect the land from bad weather — which runs alongside the 16th fairway of Burghill Golf Course.

Inside the bungalow, there is a utility room and a kitchen that houses a two-oven gas AGA with a warming plate — perfect to get rid of the chill following a cold day’s riding.

There are a total of five bedrooms, including an annexe-style bedroom situated just off the main living space. The “annexe” would suit a number of uses; either business use as a treatment/consulting room or for a dependent relative to live.

There is also a conservatory with French doors and access to the garden, where there is stunning views over the garden and paddocks beyond.

For more information contact Hunters Hereford on: 01432 278278.

