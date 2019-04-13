Good things come in small packages: 5 horses 15.2hh and under you’d love to own

If you are searching for a fun little horse, take a look at these horses under 15.2hh for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Top quality’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This extremely handsome horse is sure to grab everyone’s attention wherever you go. Charlie has three beautiful and well-balanced paces. He is schooling nicely on the flat and has competed successfully at local dressage competitions, behaving like a complete gentleman throughout. He is currently jumping 85cm at home with ease and has the potential and scope to do much more. Charlie is happily hacking across a busy A40 main road with company, although often he has to lead the way. He will happily go in front or behind. We live on a busy farm so he’s used to tractors and heavy machinery. He has also been on fun rides and cantered in large open spaces, popping logs and brush fences. Charlie has shown a brilliant attitude through his training and soon become a yard favourite. No vices, good to show, travel and catch.”

2. ‘Great jump’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This skewbald gelding is an all-rounder with top riding club potential. He has a great jump.”

3. ‘Super-talented’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Age: 12

Selling points: “Bohen is an Irish Sports Horse mare. She has a great temperament and is always so willing to please. She is a fantastic jumper with lots of scope and is jumping 1.10m with ease. She loves to jump, she is forward going, locks on to her fences and is super-careful. She is a forward going mare but not strong. She is so much fun, gives a great feel when jumping and is a favourite in the yard. She is fantastic across country, where she is brave and again careful. She jumps everything in her path, ditches, water, coffins, banks etc. Bohen has competed in showjumping, eventing, hunter trials, charity rides, riding club and sportsman classes. She is good to hack alone or in company, box, clip, shoe etc. She is a fantastic competition mare and would suit a small competitive adult rider or a teenager moving up the levels. She will bring her rider to a high level of competition.”

4. ‘Super’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This very attractive part-bred warmblood has shown successfully as a four-year-old qualifying for Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show. He has subsequently won at dressage and is working at elementary level at home, finding lateral work easy. He is now ready to compete in affiliated British Dressage competitions and work up the levels. He would be suitable for a competitive small adult or young rider. He hacks out in company and loves fun rides. He is good to handle and open to vetting.”

5. ‘Loves to jump’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Max loves to jump and is very scopey. He is well schooled on the flat and isn’t fazed by water, ditches, steps etc across country. He has been showjumping courses from 70-100cm. He is good to clip, show and load and he hacks both on his own and in company.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way