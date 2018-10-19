Valegro makes one little girl’s dreams come true and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one scopey Shetland to yet more amazing saves, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



What a save/rescue!

The amazing Valegro makes one little girl’s dream come true



Pytchley hedges providing a good dose of adrenaline



Teeny, tiny eventer anyone?



Kris Wallace Have you seen the amazing mini that events? Have you heard the name Chalupa Batman? CEC is looking for his next rider who is ready to take on the 2019 eventing season. His first trainer/rider has…

Showing off some extra moves



Would your horse let you do this?



Yeeehaww



Sound familiar?



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Irish event rider Sam Watson captioned this video: “In 2010 this man picked me up off the floor. Eight years later we have a WEG silver medal and the clears keep coming. Thank you Ian Fearon.”



