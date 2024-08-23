A lovely set-up complete with stables, arena and a beautiful home





This is a lovely small equestrian estate with an updated Victorian cottage, which has been adapted to accommodate evolving work and family life.

Sandhole Farm is set back from a road near to Shakerley Mere in Cheshire. It is on the outskirts of Allostock, where there are several village shops, a primary school and is close to junction 18 of the M6. Knutsford (5.5 miles), Holmes Chapel (3.5 miles), Chelford (six miles), Middlewich (5.5 miles) and Sandbach (9.5 miles) are all within an easy drive.

There are train stations at Knutsford, Holmes Chapel, Goostrey and Crewe, which provide services to London, Manchester, Birmingham and many other corners of the UK. Manchester Airport is 17 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include South View (16 miles) and Aintree (29 miles), while the surrounding lanes adjoining the Arley Hall Estate are ideal for hacking.

The experts at Ashbrook Equine Hospital are on hand nine miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Cheshire Forest.

Sandhole Farm is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

This home has good equestrian facilities including seven stables, a tack room, feed room and horsebox storage. There is also an all-weather arena.

There is a large garden, which includes an outdoor terrace, in-ground trampoline, pond and gazebo. This property sits in a total of five acres.

This home is behind gates on a quiet road. The 19th Century cottage has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Downstairs there is a drawing room, with beams and a pair of bubble chandeliers and bi-fold doors, which open onto a stone paved terrace.

The farmhouse-style kitchen is open plan with dining and snug areas. There is a further living space, which leads through to a study.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony. There is also a walk-through dressing area and en-suite bathroom. There are three further bedrooms on the first floor.

