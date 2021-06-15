



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The highly anticipated Royal Ascot kicks off today (Tuesday 15 June), and quite frankly, we can’t wait. One of the biggest races on today’s card is the Group One King’s Stand Stakes, which is run over the shortest distance of five furlongs – blink, and you’ll miss it. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day one King’s Stand Stakes runners and riders. Will Battaash bounce back from injury, or could The Queen have a winner on the first day in the form of King’s Lynn – who is your pick to win?

Royal Ascot betting day one: King’s Stand Stakes

Horse: Battaash | Jockey: Jim Crowley | Place bet: 7/4

Trainer: Charles Hills

Winter Power | Jockey: S De Sousa | Place bet: 5/1

Tim Easterby

Extravagant Kid | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 13/2

Brendan P Walsh

Oxted | Jockey: Cieren Fallon | Place bet: 8/1

Roger Teal

Liberty Beach | Jockey: Jason Hart | Place bet: 14/1

John Quinn

King’s Lynn | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 14/1

Andrew Balding

Que Amoro | Jockey: J P Mulrennan | Place bet: 20/1

Michael Dods

Keep Busy | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 20/1

John Quinn

Maven | Jockey: John Velaquez | Place bet: 25/1

Wesley A Ward

Stone Of Destiny | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 25/1

Andrew Balding

Arecibo | Jockey: Jamie Spencer | Place bet: 33/1

Robert Cowell

Ubettabelieveit | Jockey: Rowan Scott | Place bet: 33/1

Nigel Tinkler

Acklam Express | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 40/1

Nigel Tinkler

Harry’s Bar | Jockey: R P Whelan | Place bet: 80/1

Aidrian McGuinness

Ornate | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 250/1

David C Griffiths

Glamorous Anna | Jockey: William Cox | Place bet: 250/1

Christopher Mason

Betfred Royal Ascot special offer: Bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets, plus 60 free spins. New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

How can I watch the King’s Stand Stakes ?

ITV Racing will be showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The King’s Stand Stakes gets underway at 3.40pm today (15 June).

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 King’s Stand Stakes will take home £198,485.

Continued below…

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. How to watch Royal Ascot on TV If you aren’t going to Royal Ascot in person, you can enjoy all the action brought to you by ITV If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free