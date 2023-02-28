Views to take your breath away – plus stabling for 10 and manège in stunning countryside





While breathtaking views alone might not be reason to buy an equestrian property, they certainly ice the cake. Round Bank House, Tewkesbury, Glos, is situated near the top of Bredon Hill, enjoying 360º panoramic views across the county and to the Malvern Hills. The summit of Bredon Hill, in the Vale of Evesham, has the remains of an Iron Age hill fort believed to have been abandoned in the 1st century AD after a significant battle.

History aside, located just inside the north-west corner of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Round Bank House is in the thick of Britain’s horse culture.

For horsey families, the most local Pony Club branches are the Croome and the North Cotswold Hunts. For those looking for a centre, the Tewkesbury Pony Club Centre is under three miles away.

For hunting, the property lies in Croome and West Warwickshire country, which hunts a 20-square-mile patch in Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire, spanning both sides of the River Severn.

You’ll be spoilt for choice for equestrian venues. For the big events, Cheltenham Racecourse – the Mecca for jump racing – is on your doorstep. Badminton is at the other end of the county, while Hartpury, which runs classes up to CCI4* is only half an hour’s drive. At grassroots eventing level, Broadway Horse Trials, which runs two events a year, is also in the vicinity, and is sometimes available for schooling.

Stoneleigh Park, which runs championships and shows in a range of disciplines, is an hour’s drive.

Closer to home, Moores Farm Equestrian centre runs clinics and shows (affiliated and unaffiliated) as well as an equine therapy centre. Their indoor and outdoor arenas are available for hire – plus there’s a cafe!

Need a vet? Three Counties Equine Hospital, Tewkesbury, is under 10 miles away.

Tewkesbury itself is just 5.5 miles away, and is a historic medieval market town with a 12th-century Norman abbey, Gloucestershire’s second most popular tourist attraction.

The nearest big town is Cheltenham, 13 miles away, while the city of Gloucester is only 16 miles away. The direct train to London from Cheltenham Spa to London Paddington is 1hr 45min to two hours, similar from Gloucester.

Round Bank House is on the market with Fine & Country Droitwich Spa for offers over £1.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The main house is situated near the top of a hill, surrounded by stunning countryside. Riders can enjoy the bridleways on Bredon Hill, which climbs to nearly 300m above sea level.

There is a large kitchen, ideal for entertaining – or for cosy coffee mornings to warm up after doing the horses. And if you’d enjoy a quick dip to relax, there’s a hot tub in the garden.

The house has four bedrooms, and there is also a one-bedroom annexe.

The equestrian facilities are excellent. There are 10 stables, tack room and wash box, as well as a manège. Additional outbuildings include a hay barn and feed store, and there is also a workshop, office and barn.

The horses won’t lack for turnout from this idyllic viewpoint. There are several grazing paddocks within the seven-acre plot.

There is scope for improving the property too. Planning permission has been granted to extend.